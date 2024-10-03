Former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney joins Kamala Harris on campaign trail in Wisconsin

Former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney joined Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Wisconsin and announced she’s voting for a Democrat for the first time in her life.

October 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live