Former President Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts in hush money trial

After being found guilty on all counts in his historic criminal hush money case, Donald Trump walked out of the courtroom and said, "This was a rigged, disgraceful trial."

May 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live