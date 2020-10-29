France on highest terror alert level after deadly rampage

A young man stabbed several people inside the Notre Dame Basilica in Nice, France, Thursday morning, authorities said. He nearly beheaded one woman, killed a man and a second woman died outside.
1:31 | 10/29/20

