What friend says it was like at Los Angeles home of Fabio and Monica Sementilli

Elyse Bleuel remembered visiting Monica Sementilli's home, where she shared how "everything's really great" with the love of her life, Fabio Sementilli.

May 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live