General Motors announce major layoffs, plants shutdown

More
GM is laying off 15 percent of its salaried workers and shuttering five plants in North America, the Detroit automaker announced on Monday.
2:00 | 11/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for General Motors announce major layoffs, plants shutdown

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59429933,"title":"General Motors announce major layoffs, plants shutdown","duration":"2:00","description":"GM is laying off 15 percent of its salaried workers and shuttering five plants in North America, the Detroit automaker announced on Monday.","url":"/WNT/video/general-motors-announce-major-layoffs-plants-shutdown-59429933","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.