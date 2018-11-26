Now Playing: General Motors shopping app raises safety concerns

Now Playing: Trump 'not happy' as GM announces new layoffs at auto plants

Now Playing: General Motors announce major layoffs, plants shutdown

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals this Thanksgiving on items supporting small businesses

Now Playing: Black Friday shopping tips

Now Playing: Online tools ensure consumers won't pay full price this Black Friday

Now Playing: Dow dragged down by Target, tech shares

Now Playing: How to get the most bang for your buck on Black Friday

Now Playing: Woman in GoFundMe scam says she's the victim

Now Playing: Major retailers kicking off big Black Friday sales

Now Playing: Retailers ramping up deals as Black Friday rush draws closer

Now Playing: Going cash-free is making more sense for consumers, businesses

Now Playing: Amazon faces backlash after picking NYC, Virginia for headquarters

Now Playing: Amazon: New headquarters to bring 25k jobs to each location

Now Playing: Chick-fil-A to deliver from more than 1,100 US chains

Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Jay Carney on why Amazon chose to do a sweepstakes for its HQ2

Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Jay Carney explains rationale behind new Amazon HQ locations

Now Playing: Amazon chooses New York City, Virginia as locations for new headquarters

Now Playing: Amazon announces new headquarters in New York City, Virginia