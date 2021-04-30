Transcript for Giuliani lashes out at US Attorney’s Office he used to run

New developments into the federal investigation of Rudy Giuliani. The office of president trump's personal attorney raided earlier this week and tonight Giuliani is fighting back, calling the raid illegal and saying the prosecutors hate him. Here's ABC's chief justice correspondent, Pierre Thomas. God bless you, Rudy. Reporter:udy Giuliani, once the most famous federal prosecutor in the country, now lashing out at the U.S. Attorney's office he once ran after investigators raided his Manhattan apartment, showing up on his doorstep at 6:00 A.M. There was a big bang, bang, bang on the door, and outside were seven -- seven FBI agents with a warrant for electronics. Reporter: It marked the dramatic escalation of a two-year investigation into president trump's former attorney. Giuliani's lawyer telling ABC news, the feds are looking to see whether Giuliani was working as a foreign agent for clients in the Ukraine while he was pressuring that government to investigate Joe and hunter Biden. Giuliani denies it. Obviously the assistant U.S. Attorneys hate me. And they hate trump, which is probably the whole thing. Reporter: He also says federal prosecutors are out to get him because they're jealous of his success. When I became a U.S. Attorney, I thought I had reached the pinnacle of my career, and I did it every single day, I assure you, with dedication and honor and honesty. When I watch the corruption of it now, it truly -- it probably affects me more than anything else and I can't even express it. Reporter: President Biden says he's keeping his distance from the investigation, insisting he was not told in advance about the Giuliani raid. I give you my word, I was not. I made a pledge I would not interfere in any way, order, or try to stop any investigation the justice department had under way. Pierre Thomas joins us now from Washington. Pierre, tonight we're learning another close ally of trump's was warned by the FBI he was the target of a Russian disinformation campaign. The FBI giving a special briefing to Republican senator Ron Johnson in the months before the election, but Johnson apparently brushed those concerns off. Reporter: Senator Johnson is totally dismissive, issuing a statement saying he felt the briefing was completely useless and unnecessary. He says he was fully aware of the dangers of Russian disinformation. Linsey? Pierre, thank you.

