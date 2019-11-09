Transcript for GM recall warns about possible problem with power-assist brakes

GM issuing a major recall tonight the company warning about a possible problem with power system breaks affecting 3.4 million pickups and suvs. The distance needed to stop may increase as the breaks get over to recall includes six models including some Chevy Silverado GMC Sierra pickups and Cadillac escalate its.

