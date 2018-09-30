Goodwill manager returns $46,000 stuffed in donation item, unbeknownst to owner

More
Elon Musk steps down as chairman of Tesla after controversial tweet, stays on as CEO.
1:20 | 09/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Goodwill manager returns $46,000 stuffed in donation item, unbeknownst to owner

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58195368,"title":"Goodwill manager returns $46,000 stuffed in donation item, unbeknownst to owner","duration":"1:20","description":"Elon Musk steps down as chairman of Tesla after controversial tweet, stays on as CEO.","url":"/WNT/video/goodwill-manager-returns-46000-stuffed-donation-item-unbeknownst-58195368","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.