Third-grader gets town's law banning snowball-throwing tossed

He argued his case to the town board, complete with a PowerPoint presentation and a petition signed by his classmates.
1:48 | 12/04/18

{"id":59610890,"title":"Third-grader gets town's law banning snowball-throwing tossed ","duration":"1:48","description":"He argued his case to the town board, complete with a PowerPoint presentation and a petition signed by his classmates.","url":"/WNT/video/grader-towns-law-banning-snowball-throwing-tossed-59610890","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
