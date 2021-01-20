-
Now Playing: What you need to know about Biden’s plan to fight COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Nurse to sing ‘Amazing Grace’ at COVID-19 memorial
-
Now Playing: Country music legend Dolly Parton turns 75
-
Now Playing: Wildfire emergency in West, warnings in California
-
Now Playing: Mega-vaccination sites open across Los Angeles County
-
Now Playing: 2 National Guard servicemen in DC sent home after links to extremist groups
-
Now Playing: Trump releases recorded video message on his last day as president
-
Now Playing: Biden prepares for the inauguration, delivers emotional farewell to Delaware
-
Now Playing: Across the nation, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. honored
-
Now Playing: NFL’s 2 oldest quarterbacks share moment after the game
-
Now Playing: Man arrested for allegedly living at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport
-
Now Playing: Russian opposition leader detained upon return to country
-
Now Playing: US accounts for nearly 20% of all COVID-19 deaths worldwide
-
Now Playing: Biden expected to sign several executive orders early in his term
-
Now Playing: First lady offers farewell message to nation
-
Now Playing: False alarm empties Capitol building Monday, FBI searching for rioters
-
Now Playing: Massive migrant caravan heads to US
-
Now Playing: America on high alert as inauguration approaches
-
Now Playing: Alexei Navalny detained after landing in Moscow