Transcript for Growing tension with Iran after vessel attack in the Gulf of Oman

We head to the growing tensions with Iran. The vessel attacked in the gulf of Oman, 23 Russian and filipino members rescued from the burning ship landing in dubai tonight. The U.S. Trying to build international consensus against Iran for the incident, with some allies still not convinced. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight the Saylors from one of the attacked oil tankers are now out of Iran after being there two days. As questions and accusations swirl about who tried to disable their ship. U.S. Central command releasing this surveillance video claiming it shows an Iranian revolutionary guard patrol boat recovering an unexploded mine from the right side of the ship, about nine hours after one of the tankers goes newspaper flames. President trump, who wants to renegotiate the Iran nuclear deem after pulling the U.S. Out of it, insists Iran is behind the attacks. It's probably got essentially Iran written all over it. Reporter: The acting second of defense said the focus now is to, quote, bid international consensus, while allies like the United Kingdom are backing the U.S. Assessment, others like Germany say they need more proof. This as Iran continues to deny any involvement accusing the U.S. Of sabotaged diplomacy. Iran's president tonight announced that his nation will continue scaling back from the nuclear deal unless other countries who have signed on show positive signals. But he gave no details on what actions they might take. Tom? Stephanie Ramos with the new developments. Stephanie, thank you.

