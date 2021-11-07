Transcript for Haiti experiences fuel, food shortages amid growing turmoil

In Haiti, the country reeling after the assassination of its president. Desperate scenes. Shortages of food and fuel. People lining up when they hear about a station with gas. Using any container they can find to haul it away. Here's Marcus Moore, in port-au-prince again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the FBI and department of homeland security are sending agents to Haiti to help investigate the assassination of president jovenel Moise. Authorities have arrested at least 20 people, including 2 Americans. According to the acting prime minister, Claude Joseph, 28 foreign mercenaries carried out the attack. 19 of them are from Colombia. My only ultimate goal is to bring justice to president Moise. Reporter: Since Wednesday's attack, the city of port-au-prince has wrestled with returning to normal, but normal has long been a struggle here. Desperate scenes like this one have become increasingly common, as the country faces economic turmoil. Haiti has been in the midst of a gas shortage, which leads to scenes like this. People lining up for fuel because the opportunity to get gas is spontaneous. Soles is a father of two, he tells me, "You have to fight to find gas." Helene Jean was on her way home from church when she saw this station was selling fuel, so she stopped to fill up her two gas cans. And she says she was hurt by the news of the assassination. This was only something you read about in the history books but now you all are living in it? She says this is something she could have never imagined. Linsey, we're told the U.S. Teams on the ground right now assessing the interim government's request have met with the prime minister and they will brief president Biden once they get back to the U.S. As the investigation into this brazen attack continues. Marcus, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.