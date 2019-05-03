Transcript for More than half a dozen people missing after tornadoes: Sheriff

We have new reporting here after that horrific tornado that hit Beauregard, Alabama. It was an ef-4, winds 170 miles an hour, as we reported last night. 23 people killed there, including seven members of one family. And tonight here, we have just learned that that tornado was on the ground for a full hour and 16 minutes. ABC's Steve osunsami is still on the scene. Reporter: The sheriff of Lee county, Alabama, says they're still looking tonight for more than half a dozen people who they hope are with friends or family. What's left of this home belongs to a state trooper who is hospitalized and at one point was in the icu. You can see it from the sky. All of the people who were killed here, all 23, came from this community. In a one square mile area of heartache and destruction. Oh, dude, that's a big tornado. Reporter: The deadly tornado that tore the heart out of Alabama was on the ground for more than 68 miles and made Carole Dean a widow. Our son found him. He was done and gone before we got to him. Reporter: The funeral for 10-year-old Taylor Thornton is now Friday. Her family gave us these photos and asked us to share that she was a godly child. She was visiting her best friend in the world when the storm came through. The only survivor at the home was her friend, who's still hospitalized tonight. Pastor rusty Sowell is the chaplain who helped break the news to each of the families. Tears filled his eyes when he looked around his church to show us the help that's coming in. But you look around and you see young and old, and what I see is hope, hope for another generation, hope for ours. Reporter: The national weather service is worried about more severe storms hitting this same area on Saturday. And for the next few days, temperatures will dip below freezing. So, that means families that are cleaning up homes like this one will have to work in the cold. David? To make matters worse for sure. Steve, thank you. Let's get more on the system set to move across the country, in fact. Ginger zee tracking it all for us. Ginger? Reporter: David, even Jackson, Mississippi, could break a record tomorrow morning. That's how far this cold goes. It's not going to be warm in the northeast, either. Look at the numbers tomorrow morning. You wake up, it feels like 8 in New York City, or 6 below in Buffalo. But let's quickly check the west, because there's a storm already happening. The worst of the rain from Burbank up to Santa Barbara would come tonight into tomorrow on a burn scar, that rain is going to end up causing a potential mudslide or debris David?

