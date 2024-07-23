Harris attacks Trump at 1st presidential rally in Milwaukee

Thousands greet Vice President Kamala Harris in battleground Wisconsin as she pressed her case against Donald Trump and her campaign started vetting potential running mates.

July 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live