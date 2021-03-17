Harrowing rescue near Twin Falls, Idaho

A couple and their two small dogs were trapped after their pick-up truck went off the side of a bridge and dangled over a gorge. Emergency crews pulled the couple and the dogs to safety.
0:21 | 03/17/21

