Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with bone marrow cancer: Sources

The former Hollywood producer is being treated in jail, sources told ABC News. He is facing a new sex assault trial after his New York conviction was overturned on appeal and has pleaded not guilty.

October 22, 2024

