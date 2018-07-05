Hawaii rocked by eruptions and more than 1,000 earthquakes

More
Dozens of homes destroyed as lava flows from at least 10 surface cracks.
2:52 | 05/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hawaii rocked by eruptions and more than 1,000 earthquakes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54998194,"title":"Hawaii rocked by eruptions and more than 1,000 earthquakes","duration":"2:52","description":"Dozens of homes destroyed as lava flows from at least 10 surface cracks.","url":"/WNT/video/hawaii-rocked-eruptions-1000-earthquakes-54998194","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.