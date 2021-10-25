Health experts say vaccinated people can gather for holidays

Since the end of October, new COVID-19 cases are up 23% across the U.S., and there’s a growing push to expand booster shots to all adults ahead of the official decision from the FDA.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live