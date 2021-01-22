Health experts warn of COVID-19 ‘long-haulers’

More
There are growing concerns about patients who have recovered from COVID-19 but are still experiencing persistent and debilitating symptoms.
2:29 | 01/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Health experts warn of COVID-19 ‘long-haulers’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:29","description":"There are growing concerns about patients who have recovered from COVID-19 but are still experiencing persistent and debilitating symptoms. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75412756","title":"Health experts warn of COVID-19 ‘long-haulers’ ","url":"/WNT/video/health-experts-warn-covid-19-long-haulers-75412756"}