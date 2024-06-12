Heavy rain, flash flooding pose safety threat in South Florida

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a flash flood emergency for parts of northern Miami-Dade County. The flash flood emergency indicates the risk of life-threatening flash flooding.

June 12, 2024

