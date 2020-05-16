Transcript for Heavy rain from tropical depression pummels the South

Now to the tropical storm watch in effect for parts of the coast. A tropical depression forming late. Heavy rain in the south. Storms damaging homes and buildings. A lightning strike possibly to blame for a massive fire in Texas. Here's ABC's senior meteorologist, rob Marciano. Reporter: Tonight dangerous weather taking aim on Texas. Lightning strikes in south padre island sparking a massive fire at an apartment complex. In neighboring Houston, flash flooding. More than 5 inches of rain falling, leaving cars stranded there. In Oklahoma, one firefighter's home destroyed as more lightning hit the southern plains. You don't expect it to happen to you, but it does. Reporter: A separate system slamming the east, battering New York with wind gusts up to 58 miles per hour. This ominous looking mesocyclone hovering above the Hudson river. Damaging winds ripping the roof off this apartment building in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Falling debris crashing onto the cars below. Tonight, thousands in the state still without power. Let's get right to rob now with the forecast. Rob, good evening. Reporter: Good evening. There are several systems that are now coming together, including that tropical depression you mentioned. It's now off the coast of Florida. We'll get to the track in a second. Tornado watching up and flood watches posted for Chicago and Detroit as that low pressure in the midwest creates a lot of heavy rain. Several rounds of it tomorrow, tomorrow night, into Monday morning. Then that tropical storm potentially get to the Carolina coast by Monday morning. Here's the official track. A tropical storm watch posted. And potentially seeing this thing turn out to sea. Water's way too cold for significant development, but it's going to be messy on the east coast. We'll keep an eye on the tropical depression. Much more ahead on "World

