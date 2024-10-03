Helene now deadliest hurricane to hit US mainland since Katrina

Helene is now the deadliest hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland since Katrina nearly 20 years ago. More than 200 people are confirmed dead, with hundreds still unaccounted for.

October 3, 2024

