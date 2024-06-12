Hezbollah fires biggest rocket barrage on Israel since war in Gaza began

Over 200 rockets were fired toward Israel, with most intercepted by its Iron Dome. Hezbollah retaliated after an Israeli airstrike killed one of its top commanders in Lebanon.

June 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live