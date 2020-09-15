Transcript for Historic agreement signed to normalize relations in Israel, UAE and Bahrain

playing out hours after history was made at the white house today. Israel, the uae and Bahrain together at a signing ceremony, a deal normalizing relations between the countries. Here's our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz tonight. Reporter: On the white house south lawn before a packed crowd, many not wearing a mask, history was, indeed, made today. We'll sign a treaty of peace, diplomatic relations and full normalization. Reporter: Israel's prime minister and the foreign ministers from Bahrain and the uae joining president trump to officially normalize diplomatic relations with Israel, the first Arab countries to do so in decades. To all of Israel's friends in the Middle East, I say peace onto thee. Reporter: The agreements mean embassies will be opened in each other's countries. Commercial flights can operate between nations. Together, these agreements will serve as the foundation for a comprehensive peace across the entire region. Reporter: President trump proclaiming this a peace agreement, but the countries were not at war. And left out of the deal? The Palestinians, who call the agreement a betrayal. At some point, when they decide they want to live better lives, I believe they'll engage. Reporter: No sign of that yet. Within minutes of the deal being signed, rockets were launched into Israel from gaza. There are strong indications that other Arab nations could enter into a tale with Israel. President trump saying maybe seven, eight or nine more, including, David, Saudi Arabia. All right, Martha Raddatz, thank you. When we come back, you'll

