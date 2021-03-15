History-making Oscar nominations

Viola Davis became the first Black actress to earn four nominations in her career. Riz Ahmed and Steven Yeun became the first men of Asian heritage to be nominated for the best actor in the same year.
0:23 | 03/15/21

Transcript for History-making Oscar nominations

