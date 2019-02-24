Transcript for Hitting that perfect Oscar note

Finally tonight hitting that perfect Oscar note. Pulling the curtain back on this year's most memorable music. They live. As we count down to Hollywood's biggest night but look now let the revealing stories behind not what we saw but what we heard. Bohemian rhapsody of the best picture food. Actor running Molly hope for best actor. In the movie for brain Freddie Mercury and telling band mates he hit those high notes because he was born before extra teeth. So how did Alex sounds so much like the music legend. I am. O'Malley hardly say it all and things to help for mark Martell. Before releasing her in a Canadian Christian rock me. Invisible wolf. As the voice of Freddie Mercury. Producers mixing his voice and the stars board is up for eight Oscars. And one of them is for the hit song shallow and nobody is Bradley Cooper singing tonight onstage were Disco star Lady Gaga. Cooper talked about his regimented months of training with a voice coach this. Then you know months and months for working on that voice I think a lower delayed almost an octave. People wanted all of the song to the movie to be performed lies just watching it becomes a musician and exists and it's been approved. Pleasure and recent. Cooper to Lady Gaga gave a surprised she I would duet in Las Vegas yeah. And the next time we see them together. Will be tonight at the office. But before to that of course stay tuned right here for all of tonight's Oscar excitement at eight thanks so much for watching I'm Tommy Elvis in York have a great evening.

