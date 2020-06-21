Transcript for Honorary dad attends high school senior’s graduation

Finally tonight, the school resource officer stepping in as an honorary dad for a graduating high school senior. Reporter: When North Carolina high school senior amyia Williams thought about her graduation day, there was one person she wanted to be there. I felt like he should be there because he's been there for me my whole four years of high school, and I really wont want him to miss that moment. Reporter: That man, corporal Matthew long, is the school's student resource officer. Amyia lost her father at a young age and says corporal long became a mentor to her during those challenging high school years. I can't physically talk to my father, so I can talk to him about things, you know, that happened, like, at school, like if I'm having a bad day. Reporter: So a few weeks before graduation, amyia made a special request. I said, how would you like to be my honorary father at graduation? And he just -- the look on his face. I said of course, I would love to. Trying to fight back the tears that I had. It just -- it moved me. Reporter: A father himself corporal long understood the significance. Even though we're wearing the face masks -- you couldn't see the biggest smile on my face. Reporter: And on her graduation day, there he was, right by amyia's side, honored to be her honorary dad. And he showed up in a big way. Thanks for watching. I'm whit Johnson. Have a great night.at night.

