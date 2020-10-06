New hopes for COVID-19 vaccines as cases rise

More
Dr. Anthony Fauci said while there are no guarantees amid the next phase of vaccine trials, he is “cautiously optimistic” about a vaccine by end of the year or beginning of 2021.
2:01 | 06/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New hopes for COVID-19 vaccines as cases rise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:01","description":"Dr. Anthony Fauci said while there are no guarantees amid the next phase of vaccine trials, he is “cautiously optimistic” about a vaccine by end of the year or beginning of 2021.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71183990","title":"New hopes for COVID-19 vaccines as cases rise","url":"/WNT/video/hopes-covid-19-vaccines-cases-rise-71183990"}