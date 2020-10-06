-
Now Playing: New warning from Dr. Fauci about potential effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Iconic debate team coach dies at 100
-
Now Playing: Severe weather across the US
-
Now Playing: Grandparents confirm bodies of 2 Idaho children have been found
-
Now Playing: Minneapolis police chief reveals reforms following George Floyd’s death
-
Now Playing: Georgia election chaos sounds alarm for other states
-
Now Playing: Trump dismisses idea to remove Confederate names from military bases
-
Now Playing: Plea deal falls apart for ex-officer involved in George Floyd’s death
-
Now Playing: Stepfather of missing Idaho kids appears in court
-
Now Playing: Latest developments
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: June 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: Mayor of San Jose proposes a ban on rubber bullets
-
Now Playing: National Domestic Workers Alliance calls for COVID-19 relief funding
-
Now Playing: Country Archer grass-fed beef jerky powers though the pandemic
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Smithsonian museum launches new ‘talking about race’ web portal
-
Now Playing: How to explain new and confusing things to kids as the world reopens
-
Now Playing: Brothers keep COVID-19 patients connected to loved ones
-
Now Playing: ‘Defund the police’ movement explained