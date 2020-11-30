Transcript for Hospitals across the country full with new COVID-19 cases

Tonight, hospital staffs overwhelmed. As I mentioned at the top tonight, New York's governor warning hospitals to reach out to retirees, nurses and doctors, to prepare for what's coming and for more, what's already here. Here's ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the image of that doctor, wrapped in ppe, and cradling a covid patient resonating nationwide. It was taken on Dr. Joseph Varon's 252nd consecutive day of duty. We are exhausted. We are tired. I have nurses who in the middle of the day are crying. Reporter: And in the original epicenter of the pandemic in this country, New York, governor Andrew Cuomo warning another pause could be on the way. We are now worried about overwhelming the hospital system. Every hospital has to identify retired nurses and doctors now. We're already experiencing staff shortages. Reporter: More doctors, nurses and patients spending Thanksgiving in cramped covid wards than almost anyone thought possible. And new reports set almost daily. Tonight, more than 93,000 Americans hospitalized with in Rhode Island, they're running out of room, opening two fie hospitals this week. Hospitals are full, patients are scared, staff is really tired. Reporter: Here in California, with cases, hospitalizations and depths tripling this month, los Angeles county ordering a stay at home order, banning indoor and outdoor gatherings with anyone outside the household. New Jersey also tightening restrictions. Public health experts warning Thanksgiving holiday may only have made it worse. Over 1.1 million travelers screened at TSA Sunday, the busiest day for air travel since the pandemic started. Americans traveling against the advice of the CDC now told to assume they have therus. But that increased demand for testing pushing it to the limit. Over half of states report a shortage of testing supplies. If we can't test people early, we can't identify them, we can't stop the spread. Reporter: And the elderly remain the most vulnerable. Just two days before Thanksgiving, Leslie and Patricia Mcwaters of Michigan died from the virus within 60 seconds of each other. Their family writing in their obituary, they did almost everything together, so, it should be no surprise that they went to be with the lord together within the very same minute. I read that obituary today, it was so moving. And Matt Gutman with us live tonight. We also heard from Dr. Deborah birx said after the Thanksgiving holiday, that if you want to a gathering, that you should proceed that you've been already exposed and be careful around the most vulnerable. Reporter: Such a stark warning from Dr. Birx. Telling people who gathered with folks outside their immediate household to consider themselves infected. And in fact, across the country today, we are seeing long lines, everywhere we have looked and now labs are backing up, as well. Dr. Fauci saying it could be about two to three weeks before the effects of all of this holiday travel are actually felt. Actually calling it a surge upon a surge. David? All right, Matt Gutman, thank you. A lot of other news this

