Hostage scare in Los Angeles

Police and SWAT units swarmed a strip mall in search of a shooting suspect believed to be barricaded inside a store.
0:13 | 04/30/19

Transcript for Hostage scare in Los Angeles
To the index of other news tonight into the hostage scare in Los Angeles Police in swat units swarming to strip mall shooting suspect is believed to be barricaded inside a store. Officers were seen rushing men women and children to safety loading them into an armored vehicle.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

