House approves $95 billion foreign aid package

House passed a $95 billion foreign aid package that includes support for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, along with a measure to ban TikTok if its China-based owner didn't sell its stake within the year.

April 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live