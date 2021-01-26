House delivers article of impeachment against Trump to Senate

More
Sen. Patrick Leahy will lead the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump next month. Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani.
4:58 | 01/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for House delivers article of impeachment against Trump to Senate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:58","description":"Sen. Patrick Leahy will lead the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump next month. Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75476958","title":"House delivers article of impeachment against Trump to Senate","url":"/WNT/video/house-delivers-article-impeachment-trump-senate-75476958"}