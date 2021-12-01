House Democrats to begin impeachment process of Trump for ‘incitement of insurrection

The House is expected to begin considering the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning and could vote on it by the end of the day.
8:00 | 01/12/21

Transcript for House Democrats to begin impeachment process of Trump for 'incitement of insurrection

