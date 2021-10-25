House votes to censure, GOP representative over violent video

The House voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar after he tweeted a cartoon video that showed him stabbing President Joe Biden and killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez before he deleted it.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live