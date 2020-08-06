Transcript for Houston memorial pays tribute to George Floyd

Finally, we walked that route here under the blazing sun today, and what we heard moved us. Here in Houston today, flags line the route. Thousands coming to this church, many walking in blistering heat to wait in line for hours. A nurse in this pandemic coming here, too. I know you've been dealing with concerns over this pandemic. Correct. But you've taken a break from your work today to come here. Yes, sir. Why was that so important to you? It is important to me, because in my career, I'm all for life. And his death is a senseless death. She is here as a mother, too. For somebody to know when somebody is telling you, "I can't breathe," for you to give that person a chance to breathe. When I heard a grown man calling and calling his mom, I have children, too. A student, Jonathan Vazquez. You felt it was important to dom here. Yes, sir. He made a stop. You brought flowers? Yes, sir, nine roses. To dedicate, I guess, the amount of minutes that he couldn't breathe. Yeah, just -- really tough time that we're going through and I'm glad I'm able to pay my respects. We saw so many mothers here. Aisha and her two boys. I love my kids, I want the world to love my kids, I want them to have opportunities. So, I just want things to change. I think that what's happened is really -- words can't fathom what has happened to George. As a mother, when he called out, my heart broke. And it has to stop. It can't go no further. No justice, no peace. And how do you protect your sons? I am -- I keep telling them about the great legacy that they come from, I encourage them to work hard, to do all the right things and most importantly, I pray over my children. I'm bill Ritter with the latest

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.