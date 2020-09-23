Transcript for Hundreds gather to remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 1st woman to lie in state

We're going to move on now to the solemn tribute at the supreme court today for the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. More than 100 of her former law clerks lining the steps, serving as honorary pal bearers. Her coffin carried inside, where chief justice John roberted praised her for moving our nation closer to equal justice under the law. Former president Bill Clinton and secretary Clinton. The former president nominating Ginsburg, of course. And Hillary Clinton acknowledging in recent days her role in encouraging her husband to select Ginsburg. And the signal from the conservative chief justice on the tone set by justice Ginsburg and what she did for her country. Terry Moran has long covered the court. Reporter: At the supreme court this morning, a tableau of honor and grief. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's former law clerks arrayed across the sunlit plaza, her honorary pallbearers, as she returned one final time to the court she served so long. Members of the supreme court police force carried the casket up the stairs into the great hall, followed by her family. All her colleagues and former justice Anthony Kennedy gathering for the traditional jewish ceremony. Reporter: Then chief justice John Roberts spoke briefly and simply of his longtime colleague and unlikely pop icon, "The notorious rbg." It has been said that Ruth wanted to become an opera virtuoso, but she became a rock star instead. Reporter: The chief justice speaking for the court and the country. Of course she will live on in what she did to improve the law and the lives of all of us. And yet, still, Ruth is gone and we grieve. Reporter: Then the casket was carried outside, to the top of those long stairs, for the public to pay their final respects. Former president Bill Clinton, who appointed Ginsburg to the court, along with Hillary Clinton, who encouraged him to make that nomination, joining the mourners. Across the street, in the capitol, the battle over Ginsburg's replacement is raging, with Republicans all be certain to seat a new trump justice before the election. Senate minority leader chuck Schumer lashing out at them. They are fighting to reverse judge Ginsburg's legacy, not honor it. All their speeches of praise rung totally hollow. Reporter: And president trump today declaring that he wants his nominee confirmed quickly and the conservative majority solidified in case the election results are disputed. I think this will end up in the supreme court, and I think it's very important that we have nine justices. Reporter: And among the first big cases on the docket here, whether the affordable care act, Obamacare, should be struck down in its entirety, leaving 130 million Americans without guaranteed access to health care. President trump supports that effort. He pledges to protect those Americans. He says he has a plan for it. He said that a year ago, David, and there's no sign of it yet. And we can see the line of mourners right there behind you. Thank you for that today.

