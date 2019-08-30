Transcript for Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 3 as it heads toward Florida

I'm Tom llamas, in for David. We begin with hurricane Dorian, a category 3, and taking a menacing turn towards Florida. It's expected to grow even stronger before striking the east coast. A weather satellite capturing flashes of lightning inside the storm. And a frantic rush to get people ready. Parts of the beach already looking like a ghost town. Gas stations running dry. And with the threat of storm surge, boats headed to safer harbors. Rob Marciano starts us off, tracking it all on the beach. Rob, good evening. Reporter: Good evening. As you mentioned, Dorian is now a category 3 storm. A dangerous and potentially damaging hurricane. Now less than 600 miles away from Florida. The eye, a distinct signature of a hurricane. And warnings for the northwestern caribbean, where some of the warmest water is. And we anticipate further strengthening to a category 4. Late Monday into Tuesday, potential landfall as a damaging hurricane, then taking a right turn towards the north. But a lot of uncertainty, the computer models are not in both of them slow it down. A long-duration event. The question is, landfall or off-shore? We're hong for off-shore, but emergency managers are not taking any action until

