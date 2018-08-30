Transcript for Hurricane season heats up as US heads into Labor Day weekend

Hurricane season he up tonight as we head into Labor Day weekend. Two tropical disturbances including a potential tropical cyclone in the Atlantic right now let's get right to ABC's chief meteorologist ginger see she's truck at all press. A ginger SC. Thomas cars Atlantic hurricanes August says that in the slowest August since 2013. But it is ramping up as we get to the peak of hurricane season. Chance of development of that area that tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean but that potential tropical cyclone sixth we are watching to become tropical storm Lawrence by tomorrow. Our hurricane by Monday you know a lot of this action has been very slow because of dust up the Sahara and also wins here. This storm itself will stay out to sea but that hold fast and lynch your thing is starting to declined so we may see more activity in the coming weeks. Activity at land here Minneapolis to Des Moines tomorrow damaging winds and flash flooding possible again that same area I'm all right ginger thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.