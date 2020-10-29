Hurricane Zeta kills at least 5, leaves millions without power

More
Falling trees killed multiple people in Georgia, as power outages forced several early voting locations to stay closed until Friday.
2:30 | 10/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hurricane Zeta kills at least 5, leaves millions without power

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:30","description":"Falling trees killed multiple people in Georgia, as power outages forced several early voting locations to stay closed until Friday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73913329","title":"Hurricane Zeta kills at least 5, leaves millions without power","url":"/WNT/video/hurricane-zeta-kills-leaves-millions-power-73913329"}