Husband of missing woman charged with murder

Barry Morphew was arrested Wednesday on first-degree murder charges a year after his wife, Suzanne, disappeared near Salida, Colorado.
0:26 | 05/05/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Husband of missing woman charged with murder
Tonight there is news of a major development in the case of a missing mother who vanished in Chafee counting Colorado. Suzanne Moore few last seen near her home on Mother's Day weekend last year. Her husband Barry Moore Q has now been charged with murder he had pleaded for her return after she disappeared. It it expects through. Tonight authorities say they have not found her body of evidence leading to his arrest remains sealed tonight.

