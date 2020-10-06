Iconic debate team coach dies at 100

More
Dr. Thomas Freeman, who was born in Richmond, Virginia in 1919, was the beloved debate coach at Texas Southern University since 1949.
3:15 | 06/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Iconic debate team coach dies at 100

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:15","description":"Dr. Thomas Freeman, who was born in Richmond, Virginia in 1919, was the beloved debate coach at Texas Southern University since 1949.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71184046","title":"Iconic debate team coach dies at 100","url":"/WNT/video/iconic-debate-team-coach-dies-100-71184046"}