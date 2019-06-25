Now Playing: Illinois Gov. signs recreational cannabis bill

Now Playing: Tornado cleanup in West Virginia

Now Playing: Illinois becomes 11th state to legalize marijuana

Now Playing: Some popular prescription drugs linked to greater risk of dementia: Study

Now Playing: Surveillance video captures dramatic shootout inside pharmacy

Now Playing: New Jersey couple missing in Barbados

Now Playing: 11-year-old Girl Scout killed by a falling tree

Now Playing: Soldier becomes first living Medal of Honor recipient from Iraq War

Now Playing: New photos of missing Utah student Mackenzie Lueck released by police

Now Playing: Fire kills 6, including 4 children, at Wisconsin home

Now Playing: Helicopter pilot killed in crash atop skyscraper was lost: NTSB

Now Playing: 11-year-old killed after 40-foot tree falls on group at Girl Scout camp

Now Playing: Trump says woman accusing him of alleged sexual assault 'totally lying'

Now Playing: Trump: Any attack by Iran on US will be met with 'overwhelming force'

Now Playing: 4 reported tornadoes in US in 24 hours, including massive supercell

Now Playing: Toddler catches lucky break from cop dad

Now Playing: Humanitarian crisis at the border escalates amid 'appalling' detention conditions

Now Playing: Children at the border being held in 'appalling' conditions

Now Playing: Cardi B pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from two August strip club fights