Transcript for Images of Capitol siege led to arrests, Capitol police officer’s death investigated

We have a chilling picture emerging of that violent assault. And there's new reporting at this hour, congressman Tim Ryan now saying that two officers have been suspended for their actions during the riots. Here's Martha Raddatz again tonight. Reporter: These pro trump rioters came from every part of the country. A violent mob assaulting the capitol and the police. Th new video showing one of the rioters heave a fire extinguisher at a line of police, striking several in the head. Homicide investigators probing the death of capitol police officer Brian sicknick have been looking into reports that he may have been hit with a fire extinguisher, but unclear it is sicknick in the video. And this new and horrifying video. Watch the man in the white hat and backpack pull an officer to the ground as the rioters drag him by the legs, pummeling him with the poles carrying American flags. Tonight, FBI field officers in all 50 states combing through videos and images, along with some 45,000 tips. A senior official telling ABC news the mob had leadership, communications equipment and the expertise of former military officers like Larry Brock, who police say is seen here in the capitol holding white flex cuffs. The texas-based air force officer and combat veteran turned in by his ex-wife, according to an FBI affidavit. And Eric munchell also arrested. Law enforcement officers say he is the man here, carrying plastic restraints, prompting questions about whether the mob intended to take hostages. But it seems clear what the intent was here, as rioters smashed through the glass to gain entrance to where house members were huddled. Ashley Babbitt seen climbing up through the smashed window. And from the other side, an officer fires a shot, killing Babbitt. One of five dead. Help! Reporter: Today, the D.C. Police chief emotional after watching that video of his officer being crushed by rioters. It makes me sick to my stomach to see that, that video and that officer. Obviously, he was afraid for his life. Reporter: And that officer now being praised for his quick thinking. "The Washington post" reporting the officer deliberately led the mob away from the senate chamber after noticing the door to the chamber was open. The officer using himself as a decoy as the crowd followed and tonight, the man who police say led that mob, Doug Jensen, now in custody. As for those officers who were suspended, senator Tim Ryan, who heads the subcommittee charged with capitol police funding, says one officer was seen taking a selfie with a rioter and another put on a Maga hat and was allegedly giving directions to rioters. Ryan also said 10 to 15 additional officers are being investigated. David? All right, more to come on that. Martha, thank you. And now to that urgent FBI

