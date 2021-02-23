Independent report on death of Elijah McCain

More
An independent investigation found that police had no legal basis to stop Elijah McCain, an unarmed Black man in Aurora, Colorado, or for using a chokehold during the confrontation in August 2019.
0:20 | 02/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Independent report on death of Elijah McCain

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"An independent investigation found that police had no legal basis to stop Elijah McCain, an unarmed Black man in Aurora, Colorado, or for using a chokehold during the confrontation in August 2019. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76052319","title":"Independent report on death of Elijah McCain ","url":"/WNT/video/independent-report-death-elijah-mccain-76052319"}