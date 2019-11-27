Indiana grandfather breaks silence on losing granddaughter in cruise ship fall

Salvatore Anello was holding his young granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand, when she slipped out of his grasp and fell to her death from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.
2:09 | 11/27/19

Transcript for Indiana grandfather breaks silence on losing granddaughter in cruise ship fall

