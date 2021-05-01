Inside Los Angeles hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital serves a Latino and Black community that’s suffering a staggering 32% COVID-19 positivity rate. A doctor estimates the hospital is running at 300% capacity.
2:07 | 01/05/21

