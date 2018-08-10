Intimate wedding ceremony for former first daughter Barbara Bush

More
The bride wore a bracelet owned by her late grandmother and had just 20 family members as wedding guests.
1:26 | 10/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Intimate wedding ceremony for former first daughter Barbara Bush

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58369272,"title":"Intimate wedding ceremony for former first daughter Barbara Bush","duration":"1:26","description":"The bride wore a bracelet owned by her late grandmother and had just 20 family members as wedding guests.","url":"/WNT/video/intimate-wedding-ceremony-daughter-barbara-bush-58369272","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.