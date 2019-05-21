Transcript for Investigators trying to figure out why Alaska float plane crashed, killing 2

Next, to that deadly plane crash in Alaska. A pilot and one passenger onboard, both killed. It comes just days after two planes collided in that same region, this time, the plane owned by one of the same companies. Now, this new crash. The plane plunging into the water, then lifted onto a boat nearby. You can see its call letters and floats there upside down. Tonight, that airline is grounded indefinitely. And here's ABC's will Carr. Reporter: Tonight, investigators in Alaska trying to figure out what caused two separate deadly plot plane crashes both involving the same airline. On Monday, the plane crashed just south of ketchikan, killing a pilot and passenger, Sara Luna. Luna just posted on Facebook, "My first time on a float plane." The plane was upside down when I got there. And one of the captains of one of the boats out there was holding onto it, and towed it to the beach. Reporter: Six others died when two sightseeing planes carrying cruise ship passengers collided near ketchikan. We got an up-close look at the wreckage last week. You can see the boats that are flipped upside down. They are jutting out of this ice cold water. Tonight, the NTSB is invest gaiting both incidents. We're really too early in the investigation of the one that happened yesterday and the midair collision to know whether there's any theme here that needs to be addressed. Reporter: David, taquan airlines briefly stopped flying after last week's crash. Tonight, the FAA tells us the company has indefinitely suspended its operation. David? All right, will, thank you.

