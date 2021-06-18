24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Investigators search 25,000 acres for Brian Laundrie

Utah officials released a new witness statement from an altercation between travel blogger Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie when police were called last month. Laundrie remains a person of interest.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live