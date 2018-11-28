Transcript for Ivanka Trump: 'There are criminal elements' within migrant caravan

Now to Ivanka Trump tonight. For the first time, answering questions about using private e-mail for her work at the white house. Here's ABC's Deborah Roberts with the interview. Hi, everyone! Hi! How are you? Good. Reporter: Ivanka Trump, in wilder, Idaho, teaming up with apple CEO Tim cook, celebrating technology in the classroom. You look at all different industries -- Reporter: But she knows it's her own e-mail that's made headlines. Using private e-mail for her work in the white house. It has come to light that early in the administration, you used your private e-mail for white house business. Your father had taken Hillary Clinton to task for this, so how did you wind up in a similar situation? Well, there really is no equivalency. All of my e-mails that relate to any form of government work, which was mainly scheduling and logistics and -- and managing the fact that I have a home life and a work life, are all part of the public record. Reporter: But your father hammered Hillary Clinton on this, said that it was criminal, she should be locked up. I think she's pathetic. I think she should be a jail for what she did with her e-mails. Okay? Reporter: So the idea of lock her up doesn't apply to you? No. Reporter: We asked about tear gas used at the border. Her father has defended it. Gassing families, children. How have you responded to those images? I think, like any other person with a heart, it's devastating to see the images and -- and seeing children put at risk. It makes me angry that we haven't been able to come together as a nation and change our laws. Reporter: But like her father, she warns of criminals among the migrants. He has said there are criminals in that caravan. How do we know this? It's well documented. I mean, it's well documented that there are criminal elements within the caravan. Reporter: As for her father's controversial policies, she says she speaks up privately. So you do disagree with him from time to time? Oh, frequently, and he knows it. I share with him very candidly my thoughts. But I wasn't elected as president of this country by the people of this country. And Deborah Roberts is right here with us tonight. Ivanka Trump willing to take some tough questions there on e-mails and tear gas on the border, for example. Reporter: She was willing to answer a lot of challenging questions, David, including those about tensions in this country and those who say her father is adding to a hateful climate. She disagrees, says she knows what's in her father's heart. And as for people that think she should be a moderating force, she said it's not her position, but she'll continue to speak her mind behind closed doors. Deborah Roberts reporting tonight. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.